Micro Focus International plc (MCRO.L) (LON:MCRO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Micro Focus International plc (MCRO.L) (LON:MCRO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 422.14 ($5.52).

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Micro Focus International plc (MCRO.L) from GBX 380 ($4.96) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 19th.

Shares of MCRO opened at GBX 428 ($5.59) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.21. The firm has a market cap of £1.43 billion and a PE ratio of -1.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 412.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 325.13. Micro Focus International plc has a 12-month low of GBX 205.80 ($2.69) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,148 ($15.00).

Micro Focus International plc (MCRO.L) Company Profile

Micro Focus International plc develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance.

