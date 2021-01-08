MicroBitcoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.64 Million (MBC)

MicroBitcoin (CURRENCY:MBC) traded 26.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 8th. In the last week, MicroBitcoin has traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MicroBitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, STEX and BiteBTC. MicroBitcoin has a market capitalization of $4.64 million and approximately $102.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000986 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005314 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 51.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000012 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.13 or 0.00099612 BTC.

MicroBitcoin Profile

MicroBitcoin (CRYPTO:MBC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 27th, 2017. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 188,777,000,000 coins. MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg. The official website for MicroBitcoin is microbitcoin.org. The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

MicroBitcoin Coin Trading

MicroBitcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, STEX and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MicroBitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MicroBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

