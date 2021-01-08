Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Given New $100.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $85.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Micron Technology from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $57.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.78.

NASDAQ MU traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,485,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,656,070. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $31.13 and a 52 week high of $80.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.37.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner sold 9,051 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total transaction of $653,210.67. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,214 shares in the company, valued at $9,325,374.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 30,900 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $1,755,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 335,558 shares in the company, valued at $19,059,694.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 126,705 shares of company stock worth $7,658,336. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 120.0% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 35.5% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

