Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 51.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MU. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $57.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.61.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

MU stock opened at $79.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.71. Micron Technology has a 52-week low of $31.13 and a 52-week high of $80.08.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Micron Technology news, CFO David Zinsner sold 9,051 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total transaction of $653,210.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,325,374.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 27,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,934,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 126,705 shares of company stock valued at $7,658,336. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Micron Technology by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 303,067 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $22,785,000 after purchasing an additional 8,819 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 35.5% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 21.6% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 5,294 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 842,895 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $39,582,000 after acquiring an additional 351,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Read More: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.