Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Raised to $88.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Wedbush from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.31% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Argus raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.42.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Shares of MU opened at $82.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.71. Micron Technology has a twelve month low of $31.13 and a twelve month high of $80.08.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Micron Technology news, CFO David Zinsner sold 9,051 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total value of $653,210.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,214 shares in the company, valued at $9,325,374.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 27,640 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,520,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,934,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 126,705 shares of company stock valued at $7,658,336. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MU. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $245,225,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 35.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,026,673 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $846,533,000 after buying an additional 4,699,280 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 9.2% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 29,258,834 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,498,842,000 after buying an additional 2,455,277 shares during the period. Himalaya Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 15.8% during the third quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC now owns 11,476,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $538,938,000 after buying an additional 1,567,100 shares during the period. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $69,347,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.