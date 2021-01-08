Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) PT Raised to $121.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $82.00 to $121.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 52.95% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down from $51.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Cascend Securities raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.32.

MU stock opened at $79.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $88.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Micron Technology has a 12-month low of $31.13 and a 12-month high of $80.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.71.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Micron Technology news, CFO David Zinsner sold 9,051 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total value of $653,210.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,214 shares in the company, valued at $9,325,374.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 27,640 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,520,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,934,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,705 shares of company stock worth $7,658,336 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 120.0% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 35.5% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter worth about $33,000. 71.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

