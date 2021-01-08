MicroSectors FANG+ Index Inverse ETN (NYSEARCA:GNAF) Stock Price Down 2.5%

MicroSectors FANG+ Index Inverse ETN (NYSEARCA:GNAF) shares dropped 2.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.63 and last traded at $16.63. Approximately 647 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 2,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.06.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.70.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MicroSectors FANG+ Index Inverse ETN stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MicroSectors FANG+ Index Inverse ETN (NYSEARCA:GNAF) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of MicroSectors FANG+ Index Inverse ETN worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Featured Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors FANG+ Index Inverse ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors FANG+ Index Inverse ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.