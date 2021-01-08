MidasProtocol Price Tops $0.0007 on Major Exchanges (MAS)

MidasProtocol (CURRENCY:MAS) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 8th. One MidasProtocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and Kyber Network. In the last seven days, MidasProtocol has traded 70.5% higher against the US dollar. MidasProtocol has a total market capitalization of $143,846.64 and approximately $11,464.00 worth of MidasProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002406 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00022588 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.83 or 0.00103003 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $174.18 or 0.00418876 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.94 or 0.00213875 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00049437 BTC.

MidasProtocol Token Profile

MidasProtocol’s total supply is 270,540,521 tokens and its circulating supply is 195,540,521 tokens. The official website for MidasProtocol is midasprotocol.io. MidasProtocol’s official Twitter account is @MidasProtocol.

MidasProtocol Token Trading

MidasProtocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MidasProtocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MidasProtocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MidasProtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

