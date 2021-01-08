Midnight Sun Mining Corp. (MMA.V) (CVE:MMA) Shares Gap Up to $0.31

Midnight Sun Mining Corp. (MMA.V) (CVE:MMA)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.31, but opened at $0.35. Midnight Sun Mining Corp. (MMA.V) shares last traded at $0.35, with a volume of 1,284 shares.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.27 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of C$34.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.89.

Midnight Sun Mining Corp. (MMA.V) (CVE:MMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.26 million for the quarter.

About Midnight Sun Mining Corp. (MMA.V) (CVE:MMA)

Midnight Sun Mining Corp. acquires, explores, and evaluates mineral properties in Africa. The company primarily explores for copper, cobalt, nickel, and gold deposits. It has 60% interest in the Solwezi licenses that cover 506 square kilometers in the prolific Zambia-Congo Copper Belt located 450 kilometers northwest of Lusaka, Zambia.

