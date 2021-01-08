Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.06% of Miller Industries worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 34.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 65,307 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 16,823 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Miller Industries in the third quarter valued at about $882,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Miller Industries by 3.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 115,957 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Miller Industries by 8.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Miller Industries by 38.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 46,190 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 12,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MLR opened at $39.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.63. Miller Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.25 and a 52 week high of $39.80. The company has a market cap of $449.17 million, a PE ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.99.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. Miller Industries had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $168.37 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 4th.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Miller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th.

About Miller Industries

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms that are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

