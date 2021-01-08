Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) Stock Holdings Lessened by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its stake in Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Minerva Neurosciences were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 147.7% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 65,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 39,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 13,315 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 639.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 753,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 651,572 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $550,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. 64.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Minerva Neurosciences alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NERV. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a report on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.20.

NERV stock opened at $2.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.53. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $15.22.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts forecast that Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Minerva Neurosciences Profile

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of schizophrenia.

Read More: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NERV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV).

Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.