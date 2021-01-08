Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (mIAU) Price Up 0.9% Over Last Week

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (CURRENCY:mIAU) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 8th. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust token can now be bought for about $18.28 or 0.00043999 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a total market capitalization of $3.12 million and $34,422.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mirrored iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002408 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00022486 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.70 or 0.00102750 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.63 or 0.00415428 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.95 or 0.00214061 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00049196 BTC.

About Mirrored iShares Gold Trust

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 170,416 tokens. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official website is mirror.finance.

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Gold Trust

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Gold Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored iShares Gold Trust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored iShares Gold Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.