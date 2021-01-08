Mirrored ProShares VIX Price Reaches $14.05 on Major Exchanges (mVIXY)

Mirrored ProShares VIX (CURRENCY:mVIXY) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. Mirrored ProShares VIX has a market capitalization of $2.38 million and $27,647.00 worth of Mirrored ProShares VIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mirrored ProShares VIX has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored ProShares VIX token can now be purchased for $14.05 or 0.00034558 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mirrored ProShares VIX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002460 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00022390 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.98 or 0.00103277 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $173.14 or 0.00425976 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.89 or 0.00218690 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00048267 BTC.

About Mirrored ProShares VIX

Mirrored ProShares VIX’s total supply is 169,610 tokens. Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol. The official website for Mirrored ProShares VIX is mirror.finance.

Buying and Selling Mirrored ProShares VIX

Mirrored ProShares VIX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored ProShares VIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored ProShares VIX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored ProShares VIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored ProShares VIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored ProShares VIX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.