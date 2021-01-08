Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MG shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Mistras Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mistras Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

MG stock opened at $8.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Mistras Group has a one year low of $2.77 and a one year high of $14.17. The stock has a market cap of $236.46 million, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.68.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Mistras Group had a negative net margin of 16.18% and a negative return on equity of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $147.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.80 million. On average, research analysts expect that Mistras Group will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Manuel N. Stamatakis sold 47,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total transaction of $217,130.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 136,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,992.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Manuel N. Stamatakis acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.35 per share, with a total value of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 156,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,148,525.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Mistras Group by 125.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Mistras Group in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Mistras Group in the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Mistras Group by 310.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 51,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 38,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Mistras Group by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 279,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 105,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

About Mistras Group

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers non-destructive testing services, as well as predictive maintenance assessments of fixed and rotating assets and inline inspection for pipelines; and engineering consulting services primarily for process equipment, technologies, and facilities.

