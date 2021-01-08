Mizuho Initiates Coverage on Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA)

Equities research analysts at Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AR Network reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 84.54% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MGTA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Magenta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub raised Magenta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Magenta Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Magenta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Magenta Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.06.

Shares of MGTA stock opened at $8.67 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.35. Magenta Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.76 and a 12-month high of $15.90. The firm has a market cap of $418.80 million, a P/E ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 2.45.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.08. On average, equities analysts expect that Magenta Therapeutics will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Magenta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 641.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Magenta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Magenta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 60.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to extend the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. Thecompany is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a novel stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent acute graft and host diseases.

