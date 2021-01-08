MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MKS Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. MKS Instruments presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $157.18.

Shares of MKS Instruments stock traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $163.88. The stock had a trading volume of 4,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,169. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $145.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.81. MKS Instruments has a 12-month low of $66.87 and a 12-month high of $163.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.50 and a beta of 1.60.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.17. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The business had revenue of $589.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.55 million. Sell-side analysts expect that MKS Instruments will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total value of $62,793.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,100,216.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MKSI. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in MKS Instruments by 1,575.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in MKS Instruments by 1,261.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 735 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

