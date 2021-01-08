Mobivity (OTCMKTS:MFON) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mobivity (OTCMKTS:MFON) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Mobivity stock opened at $1.55 on Tuesday. Mobivity has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $1.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.38 and a beta of 0.78.

Get Mobivity alerts:

About Mobivity

Mobivity Holdings Corp. develops and operates proprietary platforms to conduct national and localized, and data-driven marketing campaigns in the United States. The company's Recurrency platform unlocks valuable point of sale systems (POS) and mobile data to help transform customer transactions into actionable and attributable marketing insights; captures, normalizes, integrates, and stores transaction data for the use in POS used by restaurants and retailers; provides a digital wallet system for creating and managing dynamic offers and promotions; and leverages the normalized data captured at the POS and applies artificial intelligence for building profiles of known and anonymous customers.

Further Reading: What is a Derivative?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Mobivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.