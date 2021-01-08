Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Sets New 12-Month High at $13.46

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.46 and last traded at $13.22, with a volume of 972 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.66.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MOD. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $684.87 million, a P/E ratio of -121.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.90.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.39. Modine Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $461.40 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Modine Manufacturing will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in Modine Manufacturing by 6.4% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 61,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,892 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 8,494 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 278.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8,986 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 38,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 12,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Vehicular Thermal Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC Systems segments.

