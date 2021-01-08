Modus Advisors LLC Acquires 1,885 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Modus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 43.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,248 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the quarter. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRM. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the third quarter worth $26,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 116.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

CRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “top pick” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $245.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $234.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.97.

NYSE CRM traded up $2.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $220.75. 234,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,905,171. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $115.29 and a 1 year high of $284.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.31.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total transaction of $1,082,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,000,148.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.70, for a total value of $4,015,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 242,999 shares of company stock worth $60,218,724 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.