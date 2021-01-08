Modus Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 699 NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 699 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,328,186 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $504,590,000 after buying an additional 145,139 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $293,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at about $342,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in NVIDIA by 17.1% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 13,586 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,160,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,725 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $12,433,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. 61.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVDA stock traded down $9.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $524.47. The stock had a trading volume of 301,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,026,181. The firm has a market cap of $324.65 billion, a PE ratio of 86.02, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $527.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $492.89. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $180.68 and a 52 week high of $589.07.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $510.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $545.84.

In related news, CFO Colette Kress acquired 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $536.95 per share, for a total transaction of $107,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total transaction of $98,022.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,842.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,494 shares of company stock worth $31,088,707 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

