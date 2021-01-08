Modus Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Modus Advisors LLC lowered its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 43.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,215 shares during the quarter. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 124.5% in the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Savior LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10,723.1% in the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 200.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,498,241. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $21.90 and a 1 year high of $37.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.56 and a 200-day moving average of $32.53.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

