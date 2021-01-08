(MOG.A) (NYSE:MOG.A) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

(MOG.A) (NYSE:MOG.A) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $92.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.91% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Moog Inc is a designer, manufacturer, and integrator of precision motion control products and solutions. Moog Inc high-performance systems control military and commercial aircraft, satellites and space vehicles, launch vehicles, missiles, industrial machinery, wind energy, marine applications, and medical equipment. Moog Inc world-class product lines in servo and proportional valves, servo motors and drives, servo actuators, motion systems, controllers and software, and slip rings for data and power transmission provide the highest performance for hydraulic, electric, and hybrid systems. Moog Inc motion control technology enhances performance in a variety of markets and applications, from commercial aircraft cockpits, to power-generation turbines, to Formula One racing, to medical infusion systems. Moog Inc supports talented people, allowing them to approach their work with energy, enthusiasm, and the promise of success. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised (MOG.A) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of (MOG.A) in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of (MOG.A) in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

MOG.A opened at $82.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,027.75 and a beta of 1.57. (MOG.A) has a fifty-two week low of $32.49 and a fifty-two week high of $95.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.32.

(MOG.A) (NYSE:MOG.A) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $706.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.50 million. (MOG.A) had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 0.26%. On average, equities research analysts expect that (MOG.A) will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and controls systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

