Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $150.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Mohawk have outperformed the industry in the past six months. Notably, the company has been benefitting from its robust U.S. housing market fundamentals and repair & remodeling activities. Going forward, its dominant market share in the highly fragmented and competitive industry, acquisition strategy, and strong international presence are expected to drive growth. Also, it has been streamlining operations, merging facilities and removing higher-cost assets to combat cost woes. It has been maintaining production rates, introducing new products and increasing promotions to address the ever-changing market needs. Earnings estimates for 2020 have moved up in the past 60 days. However, challenges in the commercial business — comprising U.S. carpet, U.S. ceramic and European ceramic — are concerning.”

MHK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $73.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $98.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $75.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Mohawk Industries currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $119.52.

Shares of NYSE:MHK traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $144.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,634. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.51. Mohawk Industries has a twelve month low of $56.62 and a twelve month high of $145.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.48 and a 200 day moving average of $106.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $1.12. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 56,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total transaction of $7,185,485.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James Brunk sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $266,240.00. Insiders sold a total of 68,256 shares of company stock worth $8,625,354 over the last three months. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MHK. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,269,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,626 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 710.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 955,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,243,000 after buying an additional 837,618 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,420,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,975,000 after buying an additional 813,746 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 801,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,251,000 after buying an additional 326,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,193,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,664,000 after buying an additional 220,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.70% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

