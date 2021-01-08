Monero 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.26 Billion (XMR)

Monero (CURRENCY:XMR) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 8th. Over the last week, Monero has traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar. One Monero coin can now be bought for $145.02 or 0.00352255 BTC on major exchanges. Monero has a total market capitalization of $2.58 billion and approximately $1.26 billion worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 37.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000659 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000381 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000025 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000079 BTC.

About Monero

Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 17,807,792 coins. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monerocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Monero is ww.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is /r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ring Signature The Basics In cryptography, a ring signature is a type of digital signature that can be performed by any member of a group of users that each have keys. Therefore, a message signed with a ring signature is endorsed by someone in a particular group of people. One of the security properties of a ring signature is that it should be computationally infeasible to determine which of the group members' keys was used to produce the signature. For instance, a ring signature could be used to provide an anonymous signature from “a high-ranking White House official”, without revealing which official signed the message. Ring signatures are right for this application because the anonymity of a ring signature cannot be revoked, and because the group for a ring signature can be improvised (requires no prior setup). Application to Monero A ring signature makes use of your account keys and a number of public keys (also known as outputs) pulled from the blockchain using a triangular distribution method. Over the course of time, past outputs could be used multiple times to form possible signer participants. In a “ring” of possible signers, all ring members are equal and valid. There is no way an outside observer can tell which of the possible signers in a signature group belongs to your account. So, ring signatures ensure that transaction outputs are untraceable. Moreover, there are no fungibility issues with Monero given that every transaction output has plausible deniability (e.g. the network can not tell which outputs are spent or unspent). To read how Monero gives you privacy by default (unlinkability), see stealth addresses. “

Monero Coin Trading

Monero can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

