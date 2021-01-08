Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moody’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $293.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Moody’s from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Moody’s from $358.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Moody’s from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $299.08.

Get Moody's alerts:

NYSE:MCO opened at $281.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. Moody’s has a one year low of $164.19 and a one year high of $305.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $279.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.20. The stock has a market cap of $52.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.18.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.50. Moody’s had a return on equity of 170.55% and a net margin of 34.31%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Moody’s will post 10.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 20th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 27.02%.

In related news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 16,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.58, for a total value of $4,519,403.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,613,767.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.99, for a total value of $11,944,933.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,851,530.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,547 shares of company stock worth $28,845,276 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Moody’s by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,691,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,388,828,000 after buying an additional 806,284 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 2.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,703,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,566,867,000 after acquiring an additional 154,131 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 0.7% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,504,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $725,995,000 after acquiring an additional 17,163 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 4.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,758,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $509,771,000 after acquiring an additional 82,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 2.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,497,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $434,152,000 after buying an additional 37,580 shares during the period. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Featured Story: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.