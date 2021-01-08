Morgan Stanley Boosts Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Price Target to $14.00

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 30.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CCL. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Carnival Co. & from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carnival Co. & currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.38.

NYSE:CCL traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.28. The stock had a trading volume of 559,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,567,688. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.27. Carnival Co. & has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $51.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported ($2.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.20) by $0.01. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $31.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.37 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & will post -7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard Glasier acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.05 per share, with a total value of $140,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,294.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider 1994 B. Shares Lp Ma sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $102,900,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,607,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,486,136.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCL. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 62,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 54,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 174.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 48,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 30,801 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 183,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares during the period. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

