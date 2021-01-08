Morgan Stanley Boosts Stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) by 370.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 284,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 224,104 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.10% of Fiesta Restaurant Group worth $2,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter worth $1,796,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 280,609 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 79,327 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $490,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 41,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $355,000. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FRGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 1st. ValuEngine lowered Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Fiesta Restaurant Group from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.

NASDAQ:FRGI opened at $13.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 2.19. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.72 and a 52-week high of $13.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.07 and a 200 day moving average of $9.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $137.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.10 million. Equities analysts forecast that Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fiesta Restaurant Group

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

