Morgan Stanley Buys 12,343 Shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,578 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,343 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.22% of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund worth $2,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NHS. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 15.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 174,833 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 23,397 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 35.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,880 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund in the third quarter worth about $498,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund in the third quarter worth about $123,000.

NYSEAMERICAN:NHS opened at $11.79 on Friday. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.59 and a 52-week high of $12.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.62.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0905 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.21%.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.85, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.

