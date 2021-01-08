Morgan Stanley Decreases Position in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN) by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312,636 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 4.88% of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF worth $2,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 5,315 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $16.12 on Friday. Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $13.88 and a twelve month high of $17.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.84.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.023 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%.

