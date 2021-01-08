Morgan Stanley Has $2.72 Million Stock Holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.10% of Casella Waste Systems worth $2,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 102.8% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 203.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the third quarter valued at $201,000. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CWST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Casella Waste Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.17.

Shares of CWST stock opened at $60.68 on Friday. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.35 and a 52-week high of $63.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.81 and a beta of 0.93.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The business had revenue of $202.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $1,222,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,233 shares in the company, valued at $9,301,436.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

