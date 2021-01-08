Morgan Stanley Has $2.81 Million Position in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 265,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,901 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $2,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,058,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,796,000 after acquiring an additional 788,293 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,060,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 542,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,736,000 after acquiring an additional 132,740 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,276,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,518,000 after acquiring an additional 130,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 723,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,665,000 after acquiring an additional 99,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

OI opened at $12.84 on Friday. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $15.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.80.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.13. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 88.28% and a net margin of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded O-I Glass from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub upgraded O-I Glass from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 1st. UFS lowered O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on O-I Glass in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. O-I Glass currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.90.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

