Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Upgraded to Overweight by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $88.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MS. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.91.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $74.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $135.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.59. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $76.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.03.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $11.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi sold 1,020,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total transaction of $989,518.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hutham S. Olayan acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.40 per share, with a total value of $1,385,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 190,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,545,334.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 164.6% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 29.8% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

