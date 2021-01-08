Morgan Stanley Reduces Holdings in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,547 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,315 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.11% of Seres Therapeutics worth $2,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCRB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Seres Therapeutics by 16.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 74,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 10,701 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 108.8% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 270.2% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 71,068 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 4.8% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 59,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 15.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 18,205 shares during the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Seres Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MCRB shares. Chardan Capital downgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.50 to $27.50 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Seres Therapeutics from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Seres Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.07.

NASDAQ MCRB opened at $28.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.97 and a beta of 4.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.50 and a 200-day moving average of $21.90. The company has a current ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $38.50.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 million. Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 385.22% and a negative return on equity of 2,867.98%. On average, analysts forecast that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for preventing recurrence of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

Read More: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.