Morgan Stanley Reiterates Overweight Rating for ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Societe Generale upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ArcelorMittal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

MT stock opened at $25.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.83 billion, a PE ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.08 and its 200 day moving average is $14.81. ArcelorMittal has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $25.75.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). The company had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. ArcelorMittal had a negative net margin of 7.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.57%. Research analysts predict that ArcelorMittal will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MT. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 1,827.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 7,290 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 53.4% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566 shares in the last quarter. 4.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, and tinplate and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.