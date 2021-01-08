Morgan Stanley Sells 17,457 Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,457 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.25% of GMS worth $2,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in GMS by 233.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,982,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,749,000 after buying an additional 1,387,487 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in GMS by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 773,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,644,000 after buying an additional 204,315 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in GMS by 1,318.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 197,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,752,000 after buying an additional 183,258 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in GMS by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 333,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,048,000 after buying an additional 113,077 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in GMS by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 597,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,282,000 after buying an additional 99,782 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James downgraded GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Northcoast Research downgraded GMS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub raised GMS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Stephens downgraded GMS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

Shares of GMS opened at $33.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.66 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.94 and a 200 day moving average of $26.13. GMS Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.39 and a 12 month high of $34.57.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. GMS had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 0.80%. The company had revenue of $812.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. GMS’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GMS Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About GMS

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

