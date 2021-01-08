Morses Club PLC (MCL.L) (LON:MCL) Shares Gap Down to $57.80

Shares of Morses Club PLC (MCL.L) (LON:MCL) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $57.80, but opened at $55.20. Morses Club PLC (MCL.L) shares last traded at $56.00, with a volume of 64,259 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Morses Club PLC (MCL.L) in a report on Friday, November 27th.

The firm has a market cap of £73.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 45.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 47.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.10, a current ratio of 7.96 and a quick ratio of 7.58.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.13%. Morses Club PLC (MCL.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

In other news, insider Nigel Knowles acquired 20,000 shares of Morses Club PLC (MCL.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 46 ($0.60) per share, for a total transaction of £9,200 ($12,019.86).

Morses Club PLC (MCL.L) Company Profile (LON:MCL)

Morses Club PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides home collected credit services in the United Kingdom. It offers online lending and e-money current account services. The company offers consumer credit through a network of 85 branches and approximately 1,695 self-employed agents, as well as online channels.

