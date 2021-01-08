Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1.L) (LON:MAB1) Reaches New 52-Week High at $900.00

Shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1.L) (LON:MAB1) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 900 ($11.76) and last traded at GBX 858 ($11.21), with a volume of 6761 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 850 ($11.11).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1.L) in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 796.80 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 702.93. The stock has a market capitalization of £454.83 million and a PE ratio of 32.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.00.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 26th were issued a GBX 6.40 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 26th. This represents a yield of 0.84%. Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In related news, insider Nathan James McLean Imlach bought 221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 722 ($9.43) per share, with a total value of £1,595.62 ($2,084.69). Also, insider Lucy Tilley bought 36 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 810 ($10.58) per share, for a total transaction of £291.60 ($380.98). Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 765 shares of company stock worth $595,970.

About Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1.L) (LON:MAB1)

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company provides advice on approximately 12,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. It also offers advice on protection and general insurance products.

