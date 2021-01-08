Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) Receives $21.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub cut Motorcar Parts of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

Shares of MPAA stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.88. The company had a trading volume of 36,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,964. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.76 million, a P/E ratio of 139.20 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.78. Motorcar Parts of America has a one year low of $10.43 and a one year high of $24.97.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The auto parts company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $154.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.90 million. Motorcar Parts of America had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 0.59%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Motorcar Parts of America will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Motorcar Parts of America news, Director Rudolph J. Borneo sold 2,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total transaction of $45,395.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 4.8% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,913,993 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,782,000 after purchasing an additional 87,875 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 8.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,368,466 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $24,181,000 after purchasing an additional 110,233 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 6.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 123,279 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 7,972 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 8.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 81,505 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 6,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America during the second quarter worth about $1,230,000. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, and brake master cylinders; and diagnostics and other products, which consist of diagnostics systems and advanced power emulators that are used for development of electric vehicles and aerospace applications, as well as power electronic products for the development and production of electric vehicles and turbochargers.

