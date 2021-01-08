Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) CEO Gregory L. Christopher Sells 25,000 Shares

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $925,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,165 shares in the company, valued at $17,618,105. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Mueller Industries stock opened at $39.20 on Friday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $16.78 and a one year high of $39.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.29. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $619.11 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.26%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MLI shares. Boenning Scattergood raised Mueller Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub raised Mueller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mueller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mueller Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Mueller Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Mueller Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Mueller Industries by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mueller Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Mueller Industries by 142.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. The company's Piping Systems segment manufactures copper tubes and fittings, and line sets for water distribution system, heating system, air-conditioning, and refrigeration applications, as well as drainage, waste, and vent systems.

