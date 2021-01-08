Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $40.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Mueller Industries, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of copper tube and fittings; brass and copper alloy rod, bar and shapes; aluminum and brass forgings; aluminum and copper impact extrusions; plastic fittings and valves; refrigeration valves and fittings; and fabricated tubular products. Mueller’s operations are located throughout the United States and in Canada, Mexico, Great Britain, and China. Mueller’s business is importantly linked to the construction of new homes; the improvement and reconditioning of existing homes and structures; and the commercial construction market which includes, office buildings, factories, hotels, hospitals, etc. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Mueller Industries from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Mueller Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.50.

MLI stock opened at $39.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.20. Mueller Industries has a 12-month low of $16.78 and a 12-month high of $39.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.29. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 17.01%. The firm had revenue of $619.11 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Mueller Industries will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.26%.

In other news, insider Steffen Sigloch sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $171,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 164,523 shares in the company, valued at $5,651,365.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.64, for a total transaction of $34,640.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,000 shares of company stock worth $2,006,986. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 9.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $4,292,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $499,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $653,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. The company's Piping Systems segment manufactures copper tubes and fittings, and line sets for water distribution system, heating system, air-conditioning, and refrigeration applications, as well as drainage, waste, and vent systems.

