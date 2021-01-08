Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $37.61

Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $37.61 and last traded at $37.60, with a volume of 3052 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.89.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Mueller Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mueller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mueller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.20. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.29. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 17.01%. The company had revenue of $619.11 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.26%.

In related news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 25,000 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $925,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 476,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,618,105. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 5,959 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $209,160.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 520,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,259,230.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,006,986. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MLI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mueller Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Mueller Industries by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mueller Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Mueller Industries by 142.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mueller Industries Company Profile (NYSE:MLI)

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. The company's Piping Systems segment manufactures copper tubes and fittings, and line sets for water distribution system, heating system, air-conditioning, and refrigeration applications, as well as drainage, waste, and vent systems.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.