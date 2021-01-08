Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform (MCI) Market Cap Reaches $3.08 Million

Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform (CURRENCY:MCI) traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform has a market capitalization of $3.08 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform token can now be purchased for $0.0068 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform has traded up 15.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00037812 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004589 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002430 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $112.34 or 0.00272979 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00028755 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002431 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,071.38 or 0.02603494 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00011941 BTC.

About Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform

Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform (CRYPTO:MCI) is a token. Its genesis date was July 10th, 2017. Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform’s total supply is 3,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 449,684,569 tokens. Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform’s official website is www.mcicoin.net. Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform’s official Twitter account is @Musiconomi.

Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform Token Trading

Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

