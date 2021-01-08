Muneer A. Satter Buys 9,000,000 Shares of Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) Stock

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) insider Muneer A. Satter purchased 9,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $9,900,000.00.

Aileron Therapeutics stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.35. 5,496,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,754,866. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.21. The firm has a market cap of $54.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $2.47.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). Research analysts forecast that Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALRN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Aileron Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $29,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. 6.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aileron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. ValuEngine lowered Aileron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.83.

Aileron Therapeutics Company Profile

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing a novel class of stabilized cell-permeating alpha-helical peptides in the oncology and other therapeutic areas in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is ALRN-6924, a cell-permeating peptide, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 2a clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase 1b trial to test the combination of ALRN-6924 and cytarabine, or Ara-C, in patients with MDS.

