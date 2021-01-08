Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mustang Bio, Inc. a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc., is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products designed to leverage the patient’s own immune system to eliminate cancer cells. Mustang Bio, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Get Mustang Bio alerts:

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MBIO. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mustang Bio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Mustang Bio in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Mustang Bio in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.65.

MBIO traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $4.09. 38,825 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,104,153. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.26. Mustang Bio has a 52-week low of $1.78 and a 52-week high of $4.85. The company has a market cap of $266.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.85.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mustang Bio will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.66 per share, with a total value of $266,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Mustang Bio by 5.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 524,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 25,348 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mustang Bio during the second quarter worth $1,236,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mustang Bio during the second quarter worth $520,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mustang Bio by 8.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 5,877 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Mustang Bio by 20.0% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.13% of the company’s stock.

About Mustang Bio

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mustang Bio (MBIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mustang Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mustang Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.