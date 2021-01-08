MVL (MVL) Trading 6.3% Lower This Week

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. One MVL token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, UEX, Cryptology and IDCM. MVL has a market cap of $30.01 million and approximately $9.79 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MVL has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00037405 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00004841 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.04 or 0.00273746 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00028765 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,038.66 or 0.02537833 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00012032 BTC.

About MVL

MVL is a token. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,676,388,857 tokens. The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain. The official message board for MVL is mvlchain.io/blog. MVL’s official website is mvlchain.io.

MVL Token Trading

MVL can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cashierest, IDEX, Cryptology, UEX, CoinBene and IDCM. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MVL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MVL using one of the exchanges listed above.

