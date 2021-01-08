MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Trading Up 5.4%

MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)’s share price was up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $64.28 and last traded at $62.67. Approximately 256,529 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 69% from the average daily volume of 151,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.46.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MYRG shares. BidaskClub raised shares of MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Sidoti began coverage on shares of MYR Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. MYR Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.40.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 0.99.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.24. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The business had revenue of $607.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.59 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MYR Group Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MYR Group news, Director William A. Koertner sold 5,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $295,813.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 221,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,034,649.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William A. Koertner sold 19,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $953,563.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 221,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,761,833.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,338 shares of company stock worth $2,759,420 in the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYRG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in MYR Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,714,000 after buying an additional 3,753 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in MYR Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in MYR Group by 188.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 93,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,693,000 after acquiring an additional 60,970 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in MYR Group by 41.9% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in MYR Group in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

About MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG)

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

