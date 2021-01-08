Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Myriad Genetics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.60.

MYGN stock opened at $23.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.41. Myriad Genetics has a 52 week low of $9.24 and a 52 week high of $30.13.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.15. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 4.07% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. The firm had revenue of $145.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director S. Louise Phanstiel bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.62 per share, for a total transaction of $249,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,790 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,049.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYGN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 1st quarter worth $183,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Myriad Genetics in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Myriad Genetics by 367.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 8,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Myriad Genetics in the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

