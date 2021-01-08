Myrtle L. Jones Sells 4,449 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Stock

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 4,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $88,980.00.

HAL opened at $20.35 on Friday. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $24.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a PE ratio of -4.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 2.81.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 26.60%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd were paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 2nd. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.52%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC lowered Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $14.20 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Halliburton from $11.75 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Halliburton from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,353,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Halliburton by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,899,413 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $46,988,000 after buying an additional 130,597 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in Halliburton by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Halliburton during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Halliburton by 152.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 140,800 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after buying an additional 85,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

