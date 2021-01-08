Namecoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $10.96 Million (NMC)

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. One Namecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.74 or 0.00001858 BTC on exchanges. Namecoin has a market cap of $10.96 million and approximately $69,872.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Namecoin has traded 65% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40,035.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $429.01 or 0.01071583 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00038416 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.97 or 0.00172283 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003124 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000026 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About Namecoin

Namecoin (NMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. The official website for Namecoin is www.namecoin.org. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Buying and Selling Namecoin

Namecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Namecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Namecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

