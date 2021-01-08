Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $714.93 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) will post sales of $714.93 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Nasdaq’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $734.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $700.00 million. Nasdaq posted sales of $644.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Nasdaq will report full year sales of $2.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.81 billion to $2.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $2.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Nasdaq.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.08. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 17.41%. The company had revenue of $715.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NDAQ shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $141.00 to $143.50 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $152.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nasdaq presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.04.

NASDAQ NDAQ traded up $2.01 on Friday, hitting $138.81. The stock had a trading volume of 787,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,407. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $128.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Nasdaq has a 52-week low of $71.66 and a 52-week high of $139.50. The stock has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 39.20%.

In related news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the third quarter valued at $1,044,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 3.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 29,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the third quarter valued at $2,746,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 1.7% in the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

